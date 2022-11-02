Critical infrastructure security vendor Waterfall Security opens Australian office

Israel-headquartered industrial cybersecurity vendor Waterfall Security Solutions has announced the opening of its Australian office.

Founded in 2007, Waterfall provides security solutions for protecting critical infrastructures, manufacturing sites and building automation systems. 

Its pitch includes enabling safe information technology/operational technology (IT/OT) integration, remote monitoring and diagnostics and cloud connectivity without vulnerabilities that typically accompany firewalled connectivity.

Waterfall’s customers include utilities, power plants, nuclear plants, offshore platforms, refineries, pipelines, pharmaceutical, chemical and manufacturing plants. Prior to entering the ANZ market, it had sold products throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

THE company has seen increased demand in the local region for Unidirectional Gateways and other products. It cited “regional instability and recent cyberattacks impairing industrial operations [which] have motivated governments and private businesses to pay special attention to the protection of critical infrastructures”.

