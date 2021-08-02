Critical infrastructure vendor Vertiv taps Ingram Micro as new Australian distributor

Critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions Vertiv has appointed Ingram Micro as its new Australian distributor for its power, cooling and IT infrastructure products and services.

The deal is an extension of the pair’s existing distribution agreement in New Zealand, as well as in other regions globally. Vertiv said the appointment is part of its broader strategy to expand Ingram’s global portfolio access.

“We’ve had great success with Ingram Micro in New Zealand for the last five years, and extending that relationship to Australia is a logical next step as we aim to increase our regional network of partners,” Vertiv ANZ national IT channel manager Chris Denis said.

“Coupled with the maturing of Vertiv’s new partner program, onboarding this major Australian distributor is a key step as we look to bring fuller solutions to end users.”

Ingram Micro will carry Vertiv’s full product portfolio, including single-phase UPS, racks and cooling, and fully modular solutions.

Ingram Micro ANZ Advanced Solutions Group director Brett Armstrong said, “Our partnership with Vertiv is growing globally and we are excited to bring Vertiv’s innovative power and cooling solutions to the Australian channel partner and reseller community.”

Vertiv added that it would continue working with its existing distributors Tech Data and electrical distributor Orion.

