Critical vulnerability found in widely-used software, Log4j

By on
Critical vulnerability found in widely-used software, Log4j

Germany's federal cybersecurity watchdog, the BSI, on Saturday issued a red alert warning, its highest, on a flawed piece of widely-used software, saying it posed an "extremely critical threat" to web servers.

A vulnerability in a Java-based library known as Log4j can be exploited to allow a complete takeover of the affected system, the BSI said in a statement on its website.

"The reason for this assessment is the very wide distribution of the affected product and the associated impact on countless other products. The vulnerability is also easily exploitable, and a proof-of-concept is publicly available," the BSI said.

"The BSI is aware of world- and Germany-wide mass scans as well as attempted compromises. Initial successful compromises are also being publicly reported," it added.

The BSI said that although there was a security update for Log4j, all products using it also needed to be adapted, recommending that companies and organisations implement the measures outlined in the cybersecurity warning.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
java log4j security vulnerability

Partner Content

More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
More e-signatures are an opportunity for the channel
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Winning the go-to-market race with other people's money
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Consider these factors when assessing your cybersecurity vendor
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity
Digital transformation is essential, but for MSPs, it's a risk-fraught opportunity

Sponsored Whitepapers

MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Learn 6 key ways to drive success in FY22
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grow your software revenue by selling these 5 affordable, essential tools for the modern workplace
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grabbing the hybrid cloud opportunity with Lenovo and Azure Services
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity

Most Read Articles

As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control

As Wi-Fi 6 surges, SDN promises better network control
AWS outage takes out several sites and services

AWS outage takes out several sites and services
SAP honours ANZ partners on major customer wins

SAP honours ANZ partners on major customer wins
Critical vulnerability found in widely-used software

Critical vulnerability found in widely-used software

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?