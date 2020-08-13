CRN Channel Academy: Your secrets to success in the new channel

By on
If you have not yet checked out CRN Channel Academy, our training and enablement page, now is the time.

We have a bumper crop of new content from leading experts in the channel covering sales, marketing, finance and HR.

Former Contexti CEO Sidney Minassian gives us three ways to get your ICT salespeople to push past being ‘consultative’. For those of you managing teams and looking for an edge in this tough market.

Channel Dynamics Moheb Moses shares his tips and tricks for providing partner enablement via webcam. This is a must read for all vendors and distributors.

Grace Ong steps in to offer her thoughts on why marketing account managers must evolve or perish in the next normal.

In addition, our own Nick Ross has written a great breakdown of SMB management software platforms for you to empower your disparate workforce. Which is best? Teams, Asana or Trello?

There are even more great pieces of content from people who genuinely want to help the channel through one of its toughest periods.

New content is going up every week so be sure to join Channel Academy for all the latest content to help you survive and thrive in what we hope will be a great second half of 2020! 

