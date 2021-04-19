CRN Channel Chiefs returns for 2021: Enter now!

Calling all vendors doing business in Australia! CRN wants you to nominate your local head of channel for the return of the CRN Channel Chiefs directory for 2021.

The CRN team works hard to contact and list the top channel leaders working in Australia for major technology vendors.

The directory is a great way for vendors to show their partners who their local contact is, why their partner program stands out, and what kind of channel partners they are looking for.

The list is strictly for senior executives in dedicated partner-facing roles for vendors doing business in Australia.

When a vendor company does not have a dedicated Channel Chief, we also consider submissions from executives in leadership roles that include an active responsibility for partner enablement and strategy.

If you think you should be among the CRN Channel Chiefs you can complete your 2021 Channel Chiefs submission here.

Channel Chiefs 2021 forms part of the CRN Channel Academy, an interactive digital content hub, filled with tactical enablement strategies delivered by a range of industry experts.

The 2021 CRN Channel Chiefs Directory will be published within the CRN Channel Academy at the end of May. The directory features two types of listing: Basic and Enhanced.

Basic Listings, which are free, include basic channel chief details.

Enhanced Listings are large profiles that let you share more information about your product offering and the features of your partner program. Enhanced Listings are highlighted to stand out in the directory and pop off the page!

More information on Basic and Enhanced listings, can be found on the 2021 CRN Channel Chiefs Entry Form and the CRN Channel Chiefs microsite, where you can also see who made the list in 2020