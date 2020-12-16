CRN Channel Cup 2021 announced

By on
CRN Channel Cup 2021 announced
The CRN Channel Cup is coming in 2021

CRN is proud to announce the launch of the CRN Channel Cup in 2021.

This amazing event will allow for the whole Channel community, from distributor, vendor and partner to participate in the very first CRN Channel Cup Football Tournament.

As well as the tournament being an opportunity for the community to network socially, it will also be an experience of a lifetime playing in one Sydney’s greatest stadiums and to boot, not only will you be able to take part but tickets will be available for your colleagues, friends and family to come down and support you from the stands with all proceeds going to charity.

Whether you'd like to be a sponsor, attendee or participant, please click here to register your interest!

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
channel channel community channel cup channel partners crn crn channel cup distributors football football tournament it channel managed services providers marketing msp participation resellers s sales sales & marketing services soccer soccer tournament

Partner Content

How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
How to recover from ransomware when prevention fails
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
Dynabook celebrates anniversary and launches sub-kilo, X30W 2-in-1 convertible
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
The importance of innovating while offering a predictable cost model to your customers
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount
EoY Special: Get SharpSpring marketing automation for 83% discount

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

SolarWinds software linked to US Treasury hack

SolarWinds software linked to US Treasury hack
10 things to know about the SolarWinds breach

10 things to know about the SolarWinds breach
Brennan IT wins $20 million managed services deal

Brennan IT wins $20 million managed services deal
Ingram Micro to be acquired for US$7.2b

Ingram Micro to be acquired for US$7.2b
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?