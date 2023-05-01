CRN Channel Meets to discuss cyber insurance, GRC, resilience and data protection

Cybersecurity channel partners not only have the security of their customers to worry about – they also need to consider the liability of their own businesses in the event of customer breaches.

Cyber insurance, governance, risk and compliance (GRC), data protection and cyber resilience are all key issues facing channel partners and will be on the agenda for discussion at CRN’s Channel Meets Security event this Thursday.

Cyber insurance

Cyber insurance is designed to cover the gap between the promise and reality of cyber security.

The Insurance Council of Australia reports that less than one in four Australian organisations have purchased cyber insurance, indicating a reluctancy in uptake for many businesses.

This discussion will cover partner’s exposure to cyber risk, uptake of cyber insurance and their experiences and challenges with personal liability protection.

GRC

The changing landscape of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) has seen discussions evolving beyond the IT community to include a more business-oriented perspective to cyber risk.

Many businesses are using IT departments for their security needs, however there is a growing opportunity for cyber security providers to manage cyber risk from a business lens, to achieve greater simplification and efficiency.

This discussion will examine customers’ demand for GRC support, and the opportunities this presents for security businesses.

Data protection

Last year’s Medibank and Optus breaches were a data protection wake-up call for organisations and their IT partners.

Following several recent data breaches in Australia and changes to privacy and data protection laws, security partners now face a greater responsibility for data protection due to increased penalties and risk of reputation damage.

This discussion will unpack the evolving regulatory and data privacy story and the implications for channel companies selling data protection and cybersecurity products and services in the year ahead.

Cyber resilience

Cybersecurity vendors continue to push cyber resilience - the ability to withstand and recover from cyber breaches while keeping essential systems running. Some say that cyber resilience is as important as stopping breaches.

However, many businesses have strong cyber security offerings, but lack resilience-focused controls.

This discussion will cover the ramifications of a stronger focus on resilience for channel companies selling data protection and cybersecurity products and services.

