CRN Fast50 2021 entries close next week, here's what it can do for your business

Entries for the 2021 CRN Fast50 close next week so time is running out to enter the country’s top IT provider competition.



The CRN Fast50 is the only truly merit based competition open exclusively to Australian systems integrators, managed service providers, value added resellers and independent software vendors.

The competition is judged on growth percentage alone and applicants must submit verified documentation to support their claim. Entries are open to Australian SI's, MSPs, VARs and ISVs which have been trading for more than three years.



Melbourne-based Cisco specialist Peak Insight topped the 2020 CRN Fast50 and the company’s founder Sam Deckert told CRN the gong really boosted the company’s momentum.



“We've signed significant, high profile Cisco collaboration and contact centre deals, established new partnerships and garnered investment interest following the win,” Deckert said.



“Our brand awareness absolutely increased in the market, across clients, partners and competitors. It was very nice for the team to attend introduction meetings and have participants already across who we are, our track record and the value we can provide.”



Deckert also said that the win has also helped with attracting additional talent to the team.



While already an exclusive Cisco shop, Deckert said that the win only helped to deepen the strong relationship the company had with the vendor.



“Our CRN Fast50 win deepened our already strong relationship with Cisco. We've had further opportunities to engage more closely with Cisco marketing, sales, software development and support teams. This has been key while delivering and developing integrations for advanced platforms such as Cisco Webex Calling and Cisco Webex Contact Centre.



Additionally, the company’s profile with distributors was raised significantly and Deckert said, “their support has been fantastic throughout the recent challenges affecting the industry”.



“The participation process in the CRN Fast50 has been great culturally – a way for the Peak team to reflect on what they have accomplished,” he added.



“Winning the competition then also provided fantastic industry recognition for their hard work. It has driven a lot of pride and motivation to elevate our performance even further for our clients.”



To get your chance to be named as one of the country’s top IT providers, enter the 2021 CRN Fast50 today.