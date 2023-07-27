CRN Fast50 2022 Spotlight: Etica Digital

By , on
CRN Fast50 2022 Spotlight: Etica Digital
Simon Hammond, Etica Digital.

It’s been well-documented that the Australian IT industry is experiencing a skills and talent shortage across the board over the past few years, which is why offshoring specialist Etica Digital debuted as the second fastest growing company in the 2022 CRN Fast50.

Founded in May 2020 by Simon Hammond in Melbourne, Etica Digital is a technology, digital and professional services firm specialising in digital people solutions from both onshore and offshore talent. 

The company’s biggest vendor partner is Salesforce, while other partners include MuleSoft, DocuSign, Adobe, Atlassian and more.

Speaking to CRN Australia in late 2022, Hammond said he drew from his decades of professional experience across recruitment, professional services, managed services and offshoring.

Some of his recent stops include Randstad, CSG Services (now part of Fujitsu), NEC Australia and Bexton IT Services (now part of PS+C Group).

“I've kind of seen it all - I've seen the good and the bad,” he said.

“What I’ve tried to bring from a values perspective into the business is a real client-first approach and being able to find where we can find the work.”

“But make no mistake, we had to adapt quickly and pivot into figuring out what companies are not doing that they should be doing, and we were probably one of the first to identify that working from home is going to be the new normal work moving forward.”

Etica has a number of offshore hubs globally, including the Philippines, Sri Lanka and India, as well as some contacts in Northern Europe.

“We help a number of Australian companies build and deliver their business in a technical world or a digital world in a sustainable and cost-effective way,” Hammond said.

“Competition for talent is pretty fierce, and the era has changed from the 9 to 5, five days a week and the office is becoming a relic, so the flexible working option is where you need to be and we think we our vision is really to transform the way our clients manage and scale their digital and tech solutions.”

For the 2021 to 2022 financial year, Etica’s growth was credited to its expansion of clients and for providing a clear value proposition, Hammond said.

“That value proposition] has taken time to define the way the world’s changing, as well as providing a more sustainable and effective alternative for our clients,” he added.

“We asked, ‘how do we help them continue to grow when there's the biggest war on talent you've ever seen?’, and our ability to provide our services to help them do that is really clear and we offer alternatives that can assist with that.”

Etica also deepened its Salesforce capability in the 2021 to 2022 financial year, identifying some key areas within the vendor’s offerings that can provide good value that isn’t saturated around Marketing Cloud.

Hammond said the biggest challenge of running a company as new as Etica is the credibility factor, and the company being able to do what it said it would.  

“Once you get across that hurdle, that's when you're able to then build the case studies and then be able to develop your clientele, because they have trust in you,” he said.

Among Etica’s offshore hubs, its biggest in terms of personnel is the Philippines, which houses a large majority of the company’s employees.

“The Philippines made sense because we had a lot of clients potentially looking at offshore providers, but a lot of them were out of India or Europe, so we wanted to give them an alternative,” Hammond said.

“Servicing Australian clients that look at the time zone difference of two or three hours - depending on the daylight-saving time - is very beneficial."

"The language skills are excellent as well and it was a very underutilised market at the time, but now through supply and demand, everyone's kind of moving there.”

Etica has a talent team based out of the country to guide the company through the market, the people, the culture and the government-mandated benefits.

Looking ahead, the company is doubling down on its Philippines hub, but is considering expansions into other countries to meet client demands.

Etica will also invest further into the Salesforce capability off the back of its strengthening consulting team.

“The key focus ultimately moving forward is stronger vendor relations, building more vendor relationships and growing organically,” Hammond said.

“We always have grown organically as a business - we’ve never asked for a handout and we’ve done it the hard way and we think we’ve done it the right way.”

Applications are now open for to 2023 CRN Fast50!

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
2022 crn fast50 crn fast50 crn fast50 2022 etica etica digital fast50 salesforce services simon hammond

Partner Content

Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

SAP unveils new sovereign cloud capabilities, creating 70 jobs

SAP unveils new sovereign cloud capabilities, creating 70 jobs
Eight telcos warned for not providing enough notice for outages

Eight telcos warned for not providing enough notice for outages
6pillars.ai names Paul Tompkins as CGO

6pillars.ai names Paul Tompkins as CGO
L'Or&#233;al's ModiFace creates digital makeup for Microsoft Teams

L'Oréal's ModiFace creates digital makeup for Microsoft Teams

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?