CRN Fast50 company 8Squad buys Perth's Two21

Melbourne-based systems integrator, Salesforce partner and 2022 CRN Fast50 company 8Squad has acquired Perth based software company and Salesforce partner Two21.

8Squad commented that this acquisition “comes at a time of significant growth for 8Squad and is the final piece of the map for its national footprint.”

The new 8Squad team in Western Australia will provide businesses access to tier-one skills, expertise and local knowledge to help them successfully scale and navigate digital transformation projects.

“Until now, businesses in WA have had to choose between finding a great local partner that understands their business but may struggle with scale or finding a global partner with the skills and expertise to help them scale up successfully," 8Squad chief executive Frank Cuiuli said.

"With Two21 joining 8Squad, they no longer have to choose,” Cuiuli added.

“Despite back-to-back years of growth and expanding into other markets, we’ve never lost sight of who we are, and who we want to become."

"At 8Squad, we bring the mindset of an agile boutique partner that puts customers first, and matches it with a tier-one capability,” he continued.

8Squad has more than 100 employees across Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra, Adelaide and Perth.

Founded in 2017, Two21 aims to help not-for-profit organisations, other businesses and government agencies in Perth with technology solutions.

Two21 founder Kel Henderson is now the Western Australia client advisor for 8Squad.

“The quality combination of our local Salesforce delivery team backed by 8Squad’s national technical expertise is unmatched in WA. I’m excited for Two21 to become 8Squad’s local team and to see what we can do together,” Henderson said.

The Two21 team will join 8Squad Salesforce experts, with the entire team based in Australia.

“We designed 8Squad to be different, not just in how we work, but also in how we develop our people and focus on the human experience at work,” Cuiuli said.

“I’m so glad that Kel and the Two21 team share our values and have chosen to become part of our growing 8Squad family."

"I’m looking forward to what we’ll achieve together in Western Australia over the year ahead,” Cuiuli said.

Last year, 8Squad grew its team by 20 per cent and worked with clients from the ASX 100, gaming groups, innovative fintechs and major state government departments.

In July 2022, 8Squad secured funding from Salesforce Ventures after being named a global partner for Salesforce’s new Customer 360 strategy in Financial Services.