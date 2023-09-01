CRN Fast50 company Adactin gets slice of iCare NSW app dev work

By on
CRN Fast50 company Adactin gets slice of iCare NSW app dev work

Five companies are to share nearly $60 million in application development work for iCare NSW, under an application development panel contract worth an estimated $305 million by June 2026.

Earlier this week, iCare published the standing offer notice for an application development panel, comprising Accenture, CRN Fast50 company Adactin Group, Infosys, Cognizant, Deloitte, and Hyland Australia.

Five of those – Adactin Group, Accenture, Cognizant, Infosys, and Deloitte – also received equal contracts of $11.9 million for work on the panel.

Hyland took home a smaller contract worth $1.7 million.

The contract notices describe the work only as “managed and outsourced services”.

A spokesperson for iCare said the organisation “undertook an open market engagement to establish a panel of IT vendors that could provide application development services on an as-needed basis over five years.

“This competitive process ensures services are available to support IT systems across iCare’s eight different insurance schemes," the spokesperson said.

The establishment of the panel does not represent a commitment “to engage any of the vendors or any minimum spend over the term of the contracts."

The spokesperson described the $350 million as a “generic estimate of the total contract value,” which “will be updated based on actual spending with each vendor.”

Earlier this year, iCare signed Capgemini for a $38 million project to build a claims management system on AWS, using software from Guidewire, in spite of criticism of its previous dealings with Capgemini.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
icare software strategy

Partner Content

Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
Nominations for the 2023 CRN Fast50 are now open!
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
AI to fuel growth for small to medium businesses that address employee concerns
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud
A large number of companies are moving to the cloud

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

Announcing the 2023 CRN Impact Award winners!

Announcing the 2023 CRN Impact Award winners!
Dell Technologies Forum talks up 'ground to cloud' in Sydney

Dell Technologies Forum talks up 'ground to cloud' in Sydney
Dell honours ANZ partners in Sydney

Dell honours ANZ partners in Sydney
Telstra chair John Mullen to depart

Telstra chair John Mullen to depart

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?