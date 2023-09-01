CRN Fast50 company Adactin gets slice of iCare NSW app dev work

Five companies are to share nearly $60 million in application development work for iCare NSW, under an application development panel contract worth an estimated $305 million by June 2026.

Earlier this week, iCare published the standing offer notice for an application development panel, comprising Accenture, CRN Fast50 company Adactin Group, Infosys, Cognizant, Deloitte, and Hyland Australia.

Five of those – Adactin Group, Accenture, Cognizant, Infosys, and Deloitte – also received equal contracts of $11.9 million for work on the panel.

Hyland took home a smaller contract worth $1.7 million.

The contract notices describe the work only as “managed and outsourced services”.

A spokesperson for iCare said the organisation “undertook an open market engagement to establish a panel of IT vendors that could provide application development services on an as-needed basis over five years.

“This competitive process ensures services are available to support IT systems across iCare’s eight different insurance schemes," the spokesperson said.

The establishment of the panel does not represent a commitment “to engage any of the vendors or any minimum spend over the term of the contracts."

The spokesperson described the $350 million as a “generic estimate of the total contract value,” which “will be updated based on actual spending with each vendor.”

Earlier this year, iCare signed Capgemini for a $38 million project to build a claims management system on AWS, using software from Guidewire, in spite of criticism of its previous dealings with Capgemini.