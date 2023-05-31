CRN Fast50 company Mav3rik appoints former Salesforce execs

CRN Fast50 company and Salesforce partner Mav3rik has announced two key hires as part of its ongoing expansion efforts in Australia and the Philippines.

The cloud solutions provider has appointed former Salesforce regional sales director Jon Gamble as head of sales.

Gamble has more than 25 years’ experience in sales and cross functional business leadership.

He is studying for a Masters of Cyber Security, Policing, Intelligence and Counter Terrorism at Macquarie University.

“As Mav3rik expands, it’s crucial we fortify and expand our sales team to reach and provide Salesforce solutions to our ever-growing customer base,” Mav3rik co-founder Sean Finucane said.

The company also appointed Valérie Raffa as health and life sciences industry lead and lead solutions architect.

Raffa brings extensive experience in implementing large enterprise systems, and previously worked as a lead solution engineer and senior program architect at Salesforce.

Raffa also previously held senior architect and management roles at Capgemini, Deakin, and KPMG.

She holds a Masters of Applied Science in Information Technology and Software Engineering, along with certification in Leading Digital Transformation in Healthcare from Harvard Medical School.

Raffa is also TOGAF certified and a Salesforce certified System and Application Architect

Mav3rik aims aims to “strengthen its leadership position in the health and life sciences and public sector domains through a combination of technical and clinical hires,” it stated.

The company was established in 2017 and provides "optimisation services" to customers in various sectors, including government, healthcare, and life sciences.

This includes advisory and implementation of Salesforce and Mulesoft technologies, cloud solutions and related services such as user experience and application development.

Mav3rik was the sixth fastest growing company in the 2022 CRN Fast50, which recognises Australian IT and digital partners with the fastest revenue growth.

In February 2023, Mav3rik announced the establishment of an office in Adelaide, with its team there targeting the government, health and life sciences sectors.

At the time, the company had around 80 employees and had increased its headcount by 150 percent in the previous two years.

In late 2022, Mav3rik announced it had worked with Australian mental health organisation SANE to implement Salesforce Health Cloud.