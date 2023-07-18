CRN Fast50 company Mav3rik creates e-referral system for SA Health

CRN Fast50 Salesforce and Mulesoft consultancy Mav3rik has helped design an electronic referral management system for South Australian Health (SA Health) in a six-month project.

Built on Salesforce, the system incorporates referral clinical prioritisation criteria.

This enables general practitioners to digitally send referral forms to outpatient clinics and improve access to specialist healthcare.

With this project, SA Health aimed to replace legacy systems where referrals were sent via fax and letter, replacing them with an electronic system that can easily store and transfer patient data in a compliant way, with a simple and intuitive interface.

The new system automates the transfer of referrals between clinicians and administration user groups, through to the designated outpatient service for scheduling, using the Electronic Medical Record system.

Mav3rik’s solution incorporates several products from Salesforce Health Cloud and Mulesoft, integrated with HealthLink, a platform already used by SA Health that provides secure messaging capabilities to a range of primary and allied health services.

As part of the new solution, a referrals dashboard has been added, providing centralised eReferral workflows and management with easy two-way communication between hospitals and GPs across the state.

The four main goals for this project included increasing access to care, decreasing wait times, providing a standardised digital process for patients, GPs, clinicians and operational teams and delivering a quality referral process that improves triage, to get patients to the right clinic the first time.

Mav3rik’s lead solution architect Jonathan Blair led a team of eight experts to work on this project, including certified technical architect Gary Breavington.

The six-month project commenced in March this year and is set to go-live late August.

“The application significantly lightens the cognitive burden on Administrators and Clinicians, enhancing their productivity by replacing labour intensive manual tasks tied to outpatient referrals,” Blair said.

“Through robust engagement with the SA Health team, we produced a standardised, efficient approach to managing the referral lifecycle, resulting in reduced cycle time, quicker turnaround, and fewer errors,” he added.

To improve reporting, the system enables SA Health to closely monitor referral performance through a comprehensive Salesforce Reporting suite, which includes KPI tracking for referral turnaround times, referral sorting by outpatient service and clinical urgency, and trend reporting.

Through Rapid Access, the solution will trace the time from lodgement to triage, and monitor how quickly a patient’s referral is booked. 

In May this year, Mav3rik appointed two key hires as part of its ongoing expansion efforts in Australia and the Philippines.

This included former Salesforce regional sales director Jon Gamble as head of sales and Valérie Raffa as health and life sciences industry lead and lead solutions architect.

During February, Mav3rik expanded into the South Australian market, establishing an officing and a team in Adelaide targeting the government, health and life sciences sectors.

In late 2022, Mav3rik announced it had worked with Australian mental health organisation SANE to implement Salesforce Health Cloud.

