CRN Fast50 company TechForce Services expands to India

By on
CRN Fast50 company TechForce Services expands to India
Vamsi Krishna, founder and director, TechForce Services

Sydney-headquartered Salesforce consultancy and CRN Fast50 company TechForce Services has announced plans to expand operations to India.

The expansion will add to Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and US operations run by TechForce Services.

Company founder and director Vamsi Krishna touted the Indian expansion as “significant milestone in our growth strategy”.

“Though we have been serving our customers in India remotely in the past, this expansion will allow us to work with them more closely and be a part of their overall digital transformation journey,” Krishna stated.

TechForce Services also plans to extend its TechForce Academy to India. The virtual training and education program will train Indian engineering students and executives in Salesforce and DevOps technologies.

Founded in 2015, TechForce Services has earned a place in the CRN Fast50 each year for the last three years, including the recently announced 2022 CRN Fast50

The compayn services include Salesforce consulting and advisory, implementation, integration, migration and customisation.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
crn fast50 fast50 services software techforce services techforce services india

Partner Content

Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
Tour one of the largest factory automation solution providers in ANZ next month
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
What is the digital asset opportunity for Australian ISVs?
What is the digital asset opportunity for Australian ISVs?
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs
Why the Essential Eight is an ideal path for MSPs

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

Announcing the 2022 CRN Fast50 companies!

Announcing the 2022 CRN Fast50 companies!
DXC Technology takeover talks continue: global CEO

DXC Technology takeover talks continue: global CEO
Brennan IT acquisition hunt to continue

Brennan IT acquisition hunt to continue
Dell taken to court by ACCC for allegedly misleading customers

Dell taken to court by ACCC for allegedly misleading customers

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?