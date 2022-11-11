CRN Fast50 company TechForce Services expands to India

Sydney-headquartered Salesforce consultancy and CRN Fast50 company TechForce Services has announced plans to expand operations to India.

The expansion will add to Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and US operations run by TechForce Services.

Company founder and director Vamsi Krishna touted the Indian expansion as “significant milestone in our growth strategy”.

“Though we have been serving our customers in India remotely in the past, this expansion will allow us to work with them more closely and be a part of their overall digital transformation journey,” Krishna stated.

TechForce Services also plans to extend its TechForce Academy to India. The virtual training and education program will train Indian engineering students and executives in Salesforce and DevOps technologies.

Founded in 2015, TechForce Services has earned a place in the CRN Fast50 each year for the last three years, including the recently announced 2022 CRN Fast50.

The compayn services include Salesforce consulting and advisory, implementation, integration, migration and customisation.