CRN Fast50 firm TechForce Services launches Salesforce Managed Services

Sydney-headquartered Salesforce consultancy and CRN Australia Fast50 company TechForce Services has announced the launch of its Salesforce Managed Services.

The new offering will support businesses to fine-tune their Salesforce platforms to improve efficiency, ensure faster load times, proactively prevent issues and increase data security.

TechForce said that it will target businesses in Australia, the United States and India.

"We are excited to expand our Salesforce offerings with the launch of Managed Services," Techforce's founder and director Vamsi Krishna said.

"TechForce Services has a strong presence in delivering tailored, efficient, and cost-effective solutions to clients across the United States and Australia."

"With our Managed Services, businesses in these markets can focus on what matters most: their CRM success."

The launch of Salesforce Managed Services comes after TechForce achieved Salesforce Summit partnership status in March.

The accreditation saw the company gain access to a range of resources, including exclusive events, training, support and tools, enabling it to offer higher levels of service and support to its customers.

In May, TechForce entered into a strategic partnership with digital experience testing platform LambdaTest.

The partnership has allowed the company to leverage LambdaTest's unified enterprise execution environment to provide testing solutions to its clients.