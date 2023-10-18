CRN Fast50 firm TechForce Services launches Salesforce Managed Services

By on
CRN Fast50 firm TechForce Services launches Salesforce Managed Services
Vamsi Krishna, founder and director, TechForce Services

Sydney-headquartered Salesforce consultancy and CRN Australia Fast50 company TechForce Services has announced the launch of its Salesforce Managed Services.

The new offering will support businesses to fine-tune their Salesforce platforms to improve efficiency, ensure faster load times, proactively prevent issues and increase data security.

TechForce said that it will target businesses in Australia, the United States and India.

"We are excited to expand our Salesforce offerings with the launch of Managed Services," Techforce's founder and director Vamsi Krishna said. 

"TechForce Services has a strong presence in delivering tailored, efficient, and cost-effective solutions to clients across the United States and Australia."

"With our Managed Services, businesses in these markets can focus on what matters most: their CRM success." 

The launch of Salesforce Managed Services comes after TechForce achieved Salesforce Summit partnership status in March.

The accreditation saw the company gain access to a range of resources, including exclusive events, training, support and tools, enabling it to offer higher levels of service and support to its customers.

In May, TechForce entered into a strategic partnership with digital experience testing platform LambdaTest.

The partnership has allowed the company to leverage LambdaTest's unified enterprise execution environment to provide testing solutions to its clients.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
fast50 salesforce salesforce managed services software techforce services

Partner Content

How Australia's Fuse Technology is winning with SMB security
How Australia's Fuse Technology is winning with SMB security
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) accelerates Digital Age Networking strategy
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) accelerates Digital Age Networking strategy
Australian organisations lack the 'data smartness' which could help them reduce emissions, improve productivity
Australian organisations lack the 'data smartness' which could help them reduce emissions, improve productivity
How Dell and Ingram Micro are helping partners win with as-a-service IT
How Dell and Ingram Micro are helping partners win with as-a-service IT
How Cisco and Ingram Micro Australia are gearing up partners to tackle e-waste
How Cisco and Ingram Micro Australia are gearing up partners to tackle e-waste

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2025
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World

Most Read Articles

Versent accepts Telstra acqusition offer

Versent accepts Telstra acqusition offer
State of Security 2023

State of Security 2023
Qld gov introduces data breach notification legislation

Qld gov introduces data breach notification legislation
Microsoft passes the buck to Dicker Data over D365 Group scandal

Microsoft passes the buck to Dicker Data over D365 Group scandal

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?