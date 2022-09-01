CRN Fast50 firm Wise-Sync acquired by ConnectWise

By on
CRN Fast50 firm Wise-Sync acquired by ConnectWise

Melbourne-based MSP payment and accounting software provider Wise-Sync has been acquired by ConnectWise.

A CRN Fast50 alumnus and finalist in the 2021 CRN Impact Awards, Wise-Sync provides solutions to more than 700 ConnectWise Manage and Datto Autotask PSA customers.

The company was started in 2012 by Paul MacNeill who was running an MSP and “felt the pain of managed cash flow: “at the time we were 48 days in receivables and I needed a solution,” MacNeill previously told ConnectWise.

This will be ConnectWise’s first step into the payments processing, said Chris Timms, ConnectWise EVP of growth. “ConnectWise products to date have not had this functionality. Expanding this part of our portfolio is an exciting move for us and our partners.”

Wise-Sync is a long-time ConnectWise partner, with integration to ConnectWise APIs. Partners using ConnectWise Sell now also have access to Wise-Pay as a payment processor, enabling them to automate payment collection as their customer approves a quote.

Wise-Pay is an integrated payment processing platform that couples with Wise-Sync to automate the “invoice lifecycle”.

MacNeill saw Wise-Sync’s top priority as expanding MSPs’ ability to build greater financial efficiency in their businesses. “ConnectWise opens doors for us to do so at scale,” he said this week.

William Maher attended ConnectWise IT Nation on the Gold Coast as a guest of ConnectWise.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
finance msp payment payment automation software wisesync acquired by connectwise

Partner Content

How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft&#160;Teams collaboration devices
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office

Shure keen to upgrade conference room audio as staff head back to the office
Announcing the 2022 CRN Impact Award winners!

Announcing the 2022 CRN Impact Award winners!
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft&#160;Teams collaboration devices

How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
Spirit Technology posts $53m loss

Spirit Technology posts $53m loss

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?