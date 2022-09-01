CRN Fast50 firm Wise-Sync acquired by ConnectWise

Melbourne-based MSP payment and accounting software provider Wise-Sync has been acquired by ConnectWise.

A CRN Fast50 alumnus and finalist in the 2021 CRN Impact Awards, Wise-Sync provides solutions to more than 700 ConnectWise Manage and Datto Autotask PSA customers.

The company was started in 2012 by Paul MacNeill who was running an MSP and “felt the pain of managed cash flow: “at the time we were 48 days in receivables and I needed a solution,” MacNeill previously told ConnectWise.

This will be ConnectWise’s first step into the payments processing, said Chris Timms, ConnectWise EVP of growth. “ConnectWise products to date have not had this functionality. Expanding this part of our portfolio is an exciting move for us and our partners.”

Wise-Sync is a long-time ConnectWise partner, with integration to ConnectWise APIs. Partners using ConnectWise Sell now also have access to Wise-Pay as a payment processor, enabling them to automate payment collection as their customer approves a quote.

Wise-Pay is an integrated payment processing platform that couples with Wise-Sync to automate the “invoice lifecycle”.

MacNeill saw Wise-Sync’s top priority as expanding MSPs’ ability to build greater financial efficiency in their businesses. “ConnectWise opens doors for us to do so at scale,” he said this week.

William Maher attended ConnectWise IT Nation on the Gold Coast as a guest of ConnectWise.