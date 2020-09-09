CRN Impact Awards 2020 winners announced!

By on
The CRN Impact Awards 2020 winners have been announced in what will be a must-see event for the Australian IT sector. Click here to see who won!

CRN is delighted to celebrate the winners as part of the CRN Pipeline Reconnected 2020 channel conference. To view the Impact Awards 2020 and more tech content including keynotes from Communications Minister Paul Fletcher and former Cisco ANZ CTO Kevin Bloch, sign up here.

The 2020 CRN Impact Awards, span 11 categories charting success in business transformation, empowering deployments of networking solutions, infrastructure, new software, security architectures and more.

  • Network Evolution
  • Customer Experience
  • Business Transformation
  • Channel Collaboration
  • Modernising Infrastructure
  • Platform Innovator
  • Workforce Empowerment
  • Distribution Performance
  • Trusted Systems
  • Exporting Innovation
  • Emerging Innovation

Our extensive formal judging process, with a panel of industry experts selected by CRN, is now complete and we have some truly innovative projects to celebrate.

We would like to thank all the IT solution providers, resellers, MSSPs, disties, consultants and other channel partners who placed an entry in what was a challenging first six months of the year.

CRN looks forward to sharing the successes and stories of these projects with you when the 2020 CRN Impact Awards hits your screens today.

We wish to extend a huge thank you to our gold sponsors: Barracuda, Datto, LogMeIn, nbn, and StorageCraft.

Also, to our Silver sponsors: Arrow ANZ, Exclusive Networks, M.Tech, MIA Distribution, OVHcloud, Ring Central, Vocus and Westcon.

To view the Impact Awards presentation, you will need to register for CRN’s Pipeline Reconnected 2020 channel conference where you will find a series of video content focused on the future of the technology sector in Australia.

