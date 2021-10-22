CRN Impact Awards 2021 ceremony is live

By on
CRN Impact Awards 2021 ceremony is live

CRN is delighted to announce that the winners of the 2021 Impact Awards have been revealed.

The CRN Impact Awards celebrate the technology providers delivering outcomes for customer organisations and building Australia’s innovation economy for the future.

Spanning 11 categories, the awards chart partner success in business transformation, networking solutions, infrastructure, new software and security architectures to name a few.

Formal judging to determine the winners from the 11 categories was conducted by a panel of independent industry experts. CRN wishes to thank all our wonderful judges who donated their time to review the submissions.

Competition in many categories was so stiff this year that the judges had a hard time picking a winner and CRN wishes to thank all the great companies that made submissions this year.

To see the full list of winners, head on over to CRN Pipeline. Registration is required but only takes a few seconds.

