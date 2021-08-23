CRN Impact Awards 2021 finalists revealed!

CRN is delighted to announce the finalists for the 2021 Impact Awards in a year with some of the hottest competition since the awards launched.

The CRN Impact Awards span 11 categories and chart success in business transformation, empowering deployments of networking solutions, infrastructure, new software, security architectures to name a few.

Formal judging to determine the winners begins this week, with a panel of independent industry experts to judge the finalist entries.

The CRN Impact Awards celebrate the technology providers delivering outcomes for customer organisations and building Australia’s innovation economy for the future.

Competition in many categories was so stiff that we know the judges will have a hard time picking a winner and CRN wishes to thank all the great companies that made submissions this year. 

Congratulations to the finalists in the following categories:

Business Transformation

  • Andiron Group
  • Calibre One
  • Cevo Australia
  • DiUS
  • Lab3
  • Nintex 

Channel Collaboration

  • Ericom
  • Kirra Services
  • Techtify

Customer Experience

  • C9 Communications
  • Datisan
  • Ericom
  • Pro AV Solutions
  • Rubicon Red 
  • Sixpivot

Distribution

  • Ingram Micro
  • MIA Distribution
  • Powertech Distribution
  • Rhipe

Emerging Innovator

  • Clade Solutions
  • Invarosoft
  • Metigy
  • Muval
  • Socoro
  • ThreatDefence

Exporting Innovation

  • iasset.com
  • Logicalis Australia
  • Wevo

Modernising infrastructure

  • Advent One
  • Arinco
  • Calibre One
  • Cevo Australia
  • First Focus
  • Nexon Asia Pacific
  • Oreta

Network Evolution

  • Best Technology Solutions
  • Logicalis Australia
  • Orion Satellite Systems

Platform Innovator

  • Arinco
  • Barhead Solutions
  • Hosted Network
  • Wiise
  • Orro (formerly Comscentre)

Trusted Systems

  • Arinco
  • C3 Customer Group
  • MOQDigital
  • Scope Logic
  • Technetics Consulting

Workforce empowerment

  • Arinco
  • CCNA
  • DiUS
  • First Focus
  • MOQdigital

Awards Presentation

The CRN events team has been working overtime this year to organise a gala dinner to present the winners and runners up with their prizes. However, as with so many of the best laid plans in recent months, this has proved too difficult and our presentation needed to be transformed yet again into a digital presentation. 

This will form part of our digital Pipeline 2021 presentation and will be hitting your screens in early October. In the meantime, the CRN editorial team will be bringing you in-depth coverage of some of the submissions in the coming weeks.

Above all else, this year's Impact Awards finalists prove that not even a pandemic can stop good old fashioned Aussie innovation and we congratulate all the finalists delivering meaningful outcomes to their customers.

