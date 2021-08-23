CRN Impact Awards 2021 finalists revealed!

CRN is delighted to announce the finalists for the 2021 Impact Awards in a year with some of the hottest competition since the awards launched.

The CRN Impact Awards span 11 categories and chart success in business transformation, empowering deployments of networking solutions, infrastructure, new software, security architectures to name a few.

Formal judging to determine the winners begins this week, with a panel of independent industry experts to judge the finalist entries.

The CRN Impact Awards celebrate the technology providers delivering outcomes for customer organisations and building Australia’s innovation economy for the future.

Competition in many categories was so stiff that we know the judges will have a hard time picking a winner and CRN wishes to thank all the great companies that made submissions this year.

Congratulations to the finalists in the following categories:

Business Transformation

Andiron Group

Calibre One

Cevo Australia

DiUS

Lab3

Nintex

Channel Collaboration

Ericom

Kirra Services

Techtify

Customer Experience

C9 Communications

Datisan

Ericom

Pro AV Solutions

Rubicon Red

Sixpivot

Distribution

Ingram Micro

MIA Distribution

Powertech Distribution

Rhipe

Emerging Innovator

Clade Solutions

Invarosoft

Metigy

Muval

Socoro

ThreatDefence

Exporting Innovation

iasset.com

Logicalis Australia

Wevo

Modernising infrastructure

Advent One

Arinco

Calibre One

Cevo Australia

First Focus

Nexon Asia Pacific

Oreta

Network Evolution

Best Technology Solutions

Logicalis Australia

Orion Satellite Systems

Platform Innovator

Arinco

Barhead Solutions

Hosted Network

Wiise

Orro (formerly Comscentre)

Trusted Systems

Arinco

C3 Customer Group

MOQDigital

Scope Logic

Technetics Consulting

Workforce empowerment

Arinco

CCNA

DiUS

First Focus

MOQdigital

Awards Presentation

The CRN events team has been working overtime this year to organise a gala dinner to present the winners and runners up with their prizes. However, as with so many of the best laid plans in recent months, this has proved too difficult and our presentation needed to be transformed yet again into a digital presentation.

This will form part of our digital Pipeline 2021 presentation and will be hitting your screens in early October. In the meantime, the CRN editorial team will be bringing you in-depth coverage of some of the submissions in the coming weeks.

Above all else, this year's Impact Awards finalists prove that not even a pandemic can stop good old fashioned Aussie innovation and we congratulate all the finalists delivering meaningful outcomes to their customers.