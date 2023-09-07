CRN Impact Awards 2023: Cevo helps major US client drive growth with cloud transformation

By on
Cevo

Melbourne-headquartered Amazon Web Services partner Cevo helped set up a major US financial institution for long-term growth by migrating to a cloud-native architecture.

The project saw Cevo take top honours in the Modernising Infrastructure category at the 2023 CRN Impact Awards last month.

Cevo was tapped to transform the financial institution's outdated, monolithic on-premise architecture to a decoupled, event-driven architecture that leverages modern services in AWS.

The transformation has helped the institution significantly enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs and enable greater reliability and availability of its customer platform.

It has also allowed the institution to rapidly and cost-effectively ideate, test and deploy new features, opening doors to new revenue streams. 

The complexity of the project was heightened by the need to navigate strict financial industry regulations and ensure high security to protect sensitive customer data.

Cevo set the institution on a path of continuous growth and technological advancement, empowering them with cloud native, well-architectured principles that can be applied to its other solutions.

This knowledge transfer and enablement process has had a lasting impact, driving continuous improvement and innovation within the institution.

