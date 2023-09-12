Dicker Data brought together over 3,500 channel partners and more than 50 vendors at the largest channel event in the Asia Pacific region, TechX 2022.

The achievement saw Dicker Data named as the Large Distributor of the Year at the 2023 CRN Impact Awards last month.

TechX is the Australian ICT industry's premier event that brings the nation's top reseller and vendor partners together for one night in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

Run as a not-for-profit event, TechX is the only large-scale event that uses sponsor investment to create an environment that fosters new business generation, technology discovery and the generation of new ideas.

Thousands of partners across Australia use TechX as the platform to define their future and uncover new ways to build their businesses.

“TechX grants our team access to valuable information from industry-leading vendors, enabling us to enhance customer value and drive business growth."

"This event stimulates thought, offers new insights, and proves invaluable to our organisation,” Data#3's CCO John Tan said.

Customised to partner and vendor needs

TechX's innovative format uses attendee data to ensure its content addresses the challenges and needs facing partners in attendance.

Independent analysts provide thought-provoking insights to help partners decipher market trends and identify where to focus their efforts to reap the maximum rewards.

Prior to TechX, Dicker Data surveyed key partners and sponsors to understand which companies they wanted to meet and what they each wanted to get out of their attendance.

Dicker Data's sales team then proactively spent the evening in each state ensuring partners were connecting with the right vendors, and vice versa.

69 per cent of the over 3,500 partners that attended TechX 2022 indicated they were looking for new vendor partnerships and currently re-evaluating existing partnerships.

TechX provided these partners the chance to connect with new vendors and their existing vendors to understand how their evolving go-to-market strategies can help their business.

The event also enabled partners to connect and learn from one another.

A partner matching service helped like-minded partners collaborate on how to expand their offerings and increase their relevancy to end-customers.

Each of the more than 50 sponsoring vendors forged business relationships with a minimum of 50 new partners who generated revenue with them in the following six months.

Some vendors generated several hundreds of leads that were later converted into active partners.