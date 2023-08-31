Sydney-based telco solutions provider MobileCorp helped First Nations communities connect to country with an aerial and underwater drone program that utilised the public 5G network.

MobileCorp was tapped by Bundaberg, Queensland-based Gidarjil Development Corporation to develop a drone program to connect Gidarjil elders with the operations of their land and sea rangers.

The project was recognised as the best in the Workforce Empowerment category at the 2023 Impact Awards last month.

Indigenous-owned Gidarjil Development Corporation delivers various services to First Nations communities across Queensland, including rainforest protection, weed and feral management, reef monitoring and turtle conservation.

MobileCorp's project utilised the Telstra 5G public network and Cradlepoint 5G wideband edge routers.

It saw the Gidarjil Indigenous Rangers become the first in Australia to harness the increased bandwidth of 5G to live stream high-definition video via drones.

MobileCorp provided technical expertise around 5G connectivity and network security, managing Telstra 5G network accessibility and deployment of the Cradlepoint 5G wideband adapter.

Rangers became self-sufficient in deploying a 5G wireless network and shared their skills and the technology with the Yirrganydji mob in Far North Queensland.

The project also opened the door to new commercial opportunities around cultural burn management and Great Barrier reef conservation.

"This is an example of how 5G innovation has the potential to change lives."

"As Cradlepoint’s APAC Growth Partner of the Year and Telstra’s Innovation Partner of the Year, MobileCorp is at the forefront of helping Australian organisations like the Gidarjil land and sea rangers use 5G to solve real life problems," MobileCorp managing director Stephen Aravopoulos said.

“MobileCorp was able to successfully demonstrate the value of 5G connectivity for this fantastic project, connecting the Cradlepoint adapters with the drone technology used by the customer, to enable fast video upload and download, using Telstra’s 5G signal,” MobileCorp CTO Phil McSherry said.

Connecting with country via drones

MobileCorp's project aimed to help Gidarjil elders to ‘connect with country’ and share their knowledge and stories with the next generation.

Underwater drones allowed rangers to map traditional sea country and identify areas of cultural significance.

Elders watched video in real time to provide guidance to rangers or remotely control the drone.

Drones were also used for 'caring for country' initiatives like monitoring reef health and sea grass meadow regeneration.

Aerial drones helped with cultural burn activities, tracking noxious weed proliferation and managing feral animal populations.

“We don't have to walk on country because 5G is connecting us to country."

"Before, we learned our stories by sitting around the fires listening to our Elders."

"Now us modern Elders, we can share our knowledge with our young people through this new technology,” Gidarjil Elder, Aunty Melinda Holden said.