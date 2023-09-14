Pax8 transformed how channel partners buy, sell and manage cloud licenses with the Australian launch of its cloud marketplace platform in 2022.

The achievement saw Pax8 named as the Small Distributor of the Year at the 2023 CRN Impact Awards last month.

The Pax8 platform addresses the challenges faced by partners in procurement, management and billing of SaaS licensing.

It has challenged traditional distribution models that often fail to meet the evolving needs of cloud businesses, providing a platform that is always available, working correctly and bills based on consumption.

The Pax8 platform significantly improves operational efficiency, allowing partners to cut down time spent on backend billing tasks.

In 2022, one Australian partner reduced their monthly invoicing period from three days to three hours via the platform.

The solution integrates with leading managed service provider platforms and ensures automated provisioning for all supported vendors, backed by local first, second and third level support.

Partner support and enablement was further enhanced via Pax8's 2022 acquisitions of MSP optimisation firm Sea Level Operations and Microsoft professional services company Umbrellar Cloud.

These acquisitions allowed Pax8 to extend high-quality Microsoft Azure capabilities to channel partners, and in a distribution market first, introduce a cost-recovery model for professional services.

They have also enabled some partners to triple their recurring revenue under the guidance of the Pax8 Academy.

Pax8's extensive Professional Services program also provides the resources, flexibility and security partners need to execute business transformation.

"We have experienced notable areas of improved performance since joining Pax8, particularly in the areas of billing efficiency and licensing. Inspired IT’s Microsoft CSP license gross margin has improved significantly," the company's managing director Matt Seeds said.

"This is a direct result of Pax8’s streamlined syncing process, effectively and efficiently capturing all licenses being purchased as well as consolidation of our billing process."

"The automation of the syncing process reduced Inspired IT’s monthly billing by approximately 60 per cent."