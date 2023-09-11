CRN Impact Awards 2023: Work Perfect's monday.com project saves McDonald's 1,200+ hours per month

Sydney-based IT consulting firm Work Perfect digitised McDonald's Australia's processes using monday.com to deliver over half a million dollars' worth of annual efficiencies.

The project was recognised as the best in the Platform Innovator category at the 2023 CRN Impact Awards last month.

Work Perfect built a custom solution to streamline McDonald's' business case briefing and approval process.

It was built using monday.com, middleware tool Make and document automation software PandaDoc.

The solution automatically populates data from brief leads and project managers into a templated PDF that's user-friendly for senior executives, suppliers and other stakeholders.

McDonald's submits over 500 business cases annually which were previously processed manually and required input from a dozen internal departments.

Work Perfect's solution helps McDonald's save 1,224 hours per month, eliminate 19,760 unnecessary emails yearly and achieve annual efficiencies valued at $680,376.

Departments avoid error-prone manual work and double handling and have a single source of truth to track the progress of business cases.

The solution has also improved internal collaboration, with 86.8 per cent of users saying as much.

WorkPerect delivered the solution within 30 days and it was showcased to McDonald’s' global operations team as an example of best practice.

“The solution delivered by Work Perfect helps us make collaborative, data-driven decisions faster and more efficiently."

"We can now gather input from all our key stakeholders while maintaining the momentum we need to run our business effectively,” McDonald’s Australia's national director of franchising & process Vanessa Magess said.