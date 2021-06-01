CRN Impact Awards returns for 2021

Entries in the CRN 2021 IMPACT Awards, our program that celebrates channel success, are now open!

The awards celebrate Australian IT projects that have made a difference for customer organisations.

Full details of the awards can be found here. The TL;DR version is:

Entries close Wednesday 7 July (but we're a little flexible)

Awards night is Thursday 26th August at The Star, Gold Coast

We have eleven categories up for grabs

You can now enter a single project in two categories

THE 2021 AWARDS

This year, we have 11 categories which include:

Business Transformation

This award recognises projects that transform a customer's operations, delivering more efficient operations and profit growth. Projects eligible for this award could include modernisation or migration projects, creation or adoption of new applications, realising value from data, finding new ways to delight end-customers. If the project you worked on delivered the outcome of a better client business, you're in the running!

Workforce Empowerment

This award recognises projects that make your customers' staff more productive. This category would include telecommunications and connectivity, including smartphones and tablets. Projects centred on unified comms and activity-based working would fit this category, as would contact centre builds, networking projects, deployment of bespoke apps to staff - anything that makes a team more efficient.

Modernising Infrastructure

This award recognises projects that move customer IT infrastructure to modern platforms: to support cost savings, efficiencies, growth and innovation. This category would include upgrading compute, storage, core networking or converged systems, end-user devices or printing. Data centre improvements would also fit. We may decide to award two winners (one for smaller projects; one for larger projects).

Trusted Systems

This award recognises projects that improve customer resilience through projects that protect data, enhance security, ensure business continuity or improve an organisation's ability to recover from a disaster. The category considers consultancy and advisory services as well as completed projects.

Network Evolution

This award recognises networking projects that connect teams and organisations, speed up communications and break down silos between teams, data and environments. This category would fit telecommunications and network infrastructure projects, including moving to software-defined networking.

Customer Experience

This award recognises projects that help client organisations better service their own end user customers in a digital, mobile world. This category could include technology in retail, hospitality or customer service environments: driving sales and marketing outcomes and supporting customer transactions or interactions. This could include websites, mobile applications, or any technology deployed in the service of customers. If you delivered a brilliant digital experience for your client's customers in 2019, enter this category!

Working Together

This category celebrates projects on which partners collaborated with other partners to deliver an outcome for a shared customer. This category could include specialist providers working together or mainstream/broad IT suppliers enlisting a niche/specialist partner.

Distributor category: Distribution Performance

This award category is for distributors that have gone the extra mile for vendor/s and channel partner/s. This entry should be based a discrete project, campaign or initiative run to support a vendor, or perhaps a new service launched into the market. For example: supporting a vendor to launch a new product into market; helping a vendor or reseller/s achieve a specific sales result; managing a marketing campaign/strategy; delivering pre-sales, enablement or training around a vendor's technology; or launching a new go-to-market offering. CRN may award two awards in this category, for major and minor campaigns.

Innovation categories:

Exporting Innovation

This award is for Australian software / tech firms that have won export sales for their own products or other intellectual property. Judges will be looking for entries from companies that can prove they have scaled their product outside Australia through direct sales and/or channel sales. The judges will want to see supporting information, including testimonials from international customers, details on the commercial model, pricing and information on reseller programs. This category is typically aimed at older, more established companies. Younger, emerging companies that are not yet exporting are welcome to enter the ‘Emerging Innovation’ category.

Emerging Innovator

This award is for Australian software startups or other emerging tech firms that have developed their own intellectual property and successfully commercialised it. Judges will be looking for entries from companies that have passed the R&D phase and are firmly scaling their product in the market through direct sales and/or channel sales. The judges will want to see supporting information, such as testimonials from customers, details on the commercial model, pricing and information on reseller programs. This category would typically suit younger companies and startups. More established software/tech companies should consider entering the ‘Exporting Innovation’ category.

Platform Innovator

This category is aimed at Australian solution providers (such as resellers, system integrators, MSPs) that have diversified by building their own intellectual property around a third-party platform. Entrants will need to show they have a history as a reseller or service provider and that their solution is built around a third-party ecosystem, such as a hyperscale cloud provider marketplace or with API integration to a major vendor product/platform.

MORE CHANCES TO WIN

As we introduced last year, the 2021 IMPACT Awards offers the option to enter two awards categories with one submission.

CRN recognises that not every project fits neatly into just one category.

So we’re letting you enter into a Primary Category that you feel is the best fit for your project, plus a Secondary Category so you don’t have to pigeon-hole a project unfairly.

All entries in a Category – Primary and Secondary – can win each award.

WHY ENTER?

CRN IMPACT Awards winners are all featured in CRN online and in print, and appear in our Winners Directory. Our ongoing SEO efforts mean your success story is easily found by buyers!

The 2021 CRN IMPACT Awards also help you to:

WIN recognition for your efforts – IMPACT Awards winners report that the prizes carry considerable weight with customers

recognition for your efforts – IMPACT Awards winners report that the prizes carry considerable weight with customers CELEBRATE your success – just putting together an entry is a great chance to reflect on your efforts

NETWORK with vendors, distributors and peers at the IMPACT Awards night

HOW DO I ENTER?

We’ve created a stack of info on how to enter – and how to write a good entry – here.

That micro-site includes our Awards Entry Kit (pdf). You can download a pdf version of the questions to help you gather your information prior to submitting online.

If you need any further information, ping impactawards@crn.com.au