CRN launches Channel Academy

Today CRN is launching its first digital initiative for training and enablement, Channel Academy.

The initiative is designed to offer training courses for people in the IT industry which cover four key pillars of business: Sales, Marketing, Finance and HR.

The content will be delivered as a mix of video, audio and written content to offer variety in the learning process and foster engagement.

We’re excited to announce that we have engaged with experts in each of these fields to offer unique insights on challenges facing all IT businesses today and in a post COVID-19 world.

Here’s a little bit about some of our contributors:

Bruce Rasmussen is managing director of Carpe Diem Consulting Services, a channel focused sales training organisation based in Brisbane. He has trained over 3500 Microsoft, IBM and Telstra channel partner staff since 2000 and his company was commissioned to run courses throughout ANZ for IBM and Microsoft on selling in difficult economic times during the 2008 global financial crisis.

Bruce will be offering articles and videos targeted at improving sales skills and how to sell during economic uncertainty.

Melanie Unwin is the co-founder and director of Mogrify, a channel specialist marketing agency. She has been a Microsoft Partner Success Mentor since 2017 and has trained and mentored a large number of partners in Australia over the last seven years.

Melanie will be offering insights into the local marketing landscape and providing advice on how to maximize brand awareness in a competitive market.

Pancho Mehrotra is founder and director of Frontier Performance, a training and development company which focuses on the psychology of selling and performance. He has trained thousands of sales staff across the retail, housing and IT markets.

Pancho will be delivering specific insights on the nature of raw emotions such as fear and the effects this has on performance and mindset.

Sidney Minassian is a serial entrepreneur turned business coach who has run successful partner organisations for over ten years. His last venture, Contexti nabbed a deal for the digitisation of all Channel 7’s television content before selling to one of Australia’s most accomplished cloud providers, Versent.

In his latest venture Impact Ladder, Sidney offers sales and business coaching with a unique focus on the business owner and entrepreneur. He will be offering a number of specific pieces including how to find a job in a crisis and running sales teams.

Channel Dynamics is Australia’s premier IT channel research agency. Working with all the top vendors and distributors for the last 15 years, the company has developed a reputation for building engaging and successful channel programs across almost all technologies.

The firm will be contributing research analysis and training designed to help channel players succeed in a post COVID-19 world.

To access this unique content, click here to visit the Channel Academy landing page.