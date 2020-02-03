CRN opens IMPACT Awards for 2020

By on
CRN has opened entries for the 2020 IMPACT Awards, our program that celebrates channel success.

Full details of the awards can be found here. The TL;DR version is:

  • Entries close March 9th
  • Awards night is May 21st, in Sydney
  • We have eleven categories up for grabs
  • You can now enter a single project in two categories

THE 2020 AWARDS

This year, we’ve made a few tweaks to the awards:

  • A new Business Transformation category replaces Digital Transformation – CRN’s team feels it is time to acknowledge that digital transformation touches everything, so an update to this category was essential.
  • A new Platform Innovator category, to reward those who innovate by developing IP value-adds to cloud and SaaS ecosystems
  • A new Channel Collaboration category. Some projects are too complex to be handled by any single partner. This category celebrates the fruits of collaboration among channel players

MORE CHANCES TO WIN

The biggest enhancement for the 2020 IMPACT Awards is the option to enter two awards categories with one submission.

CRN recognises that not every project fits neatly into just one category.

So we’re letting you enter into a Primary Category that you feel is the best fit for your project, plus a Secondary Category so you don’t have to pigeon-hole a project unfairly.

All entries in a Category – Primary and Secondary – can win each award.

WHY ENTER?

CRN IMPACT Awards winners are all featured in CRN online and in print, and appear in our Winners Directory. Our ongoing SEO efforts mean your success story is easily found by buyers!

The 2020 CRN IMPACT Awards also help you to:

  • WIN recognition for your efforts – IMPACT Awards winners report that the prizes carry considerable weight with customers
  • CELEBRATE your success – just putting together an entry is a great chance to reflect on your efforts
  • NETWORK with vendors, distributors and peers at the IMPACT Awards night

HOW DO I ENTER?

We’ve created a stack of info on how to enter – and how to write a good entry – here.

That micro-site includes our Awards Entry Kit (pdf) and practice entry form (.docx).

If you need any further information, ping impactawards@crn.com.au

