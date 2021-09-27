CRN Pipeline 2021 is live!

By on
CRN Pipeline 2021 is live!

We are pleased to announce that CRN’s Pipeline Channel Conference 2021 in now live! Once again it’s a virtual event but this means we’ve again broadened our scope to the whole of Australia.

The Australian channel of today looks nothing like the channel of five years ago. Those who expect it to look the same in 2026, or even 2022, will struggle to compete with those organisations retooling their business now for the future.

So how can partners stay on top of the latest trends in tech adoption to better serve customers? We will explore all this and more.

This year’s theme is: The Future of the Channel

We will examine what the future channel will look like through focusing on the following areas relevant to the channel including:

  • Technology trends - where we will look at the emerging technologies most impacting the channel today.
  • Changing customer behaviour - where we will examine how customer behaviours have shifted and how it providers need to adapt.
  • Vendor engagement - where we will examine the changing ways IT providers engage with vendors from ISVs to global tech giants and how this impacts partner profitability.
  • The future of distribution - where we will look at the traditional two tier distribution model and assess its relevance in 2021 and beyond.

You will hear from the next generation of the Australian partner community on each of these four areas. Our speakers, panels and roundtables will explore: the state of the market; growth potential in the short term, growth potential in the medium to long term and strategies for partners to succeed.

So be sure to check in regularly over the next two weeks to hear from leading thinkers and the country's top performing partners on the issues facing IT providers today, and how they will affect the future of the channel.

