CRN Pipeline goes digital

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, CRN has decided the best way to support the local channel is to hold our annual Pipeline conference in a digital format this year.

While we are still delivering the great content attendees have come to expect from CRN, Pipeline will now be accessible by a new, online platform CRN Pipeline Reconnected.

Content will be delivered in digestible sections and readers will be able to view fresh content from 25 August and 18 December.

In addition, the CRN Impact Awards will be delivered in video format this year.

We have also planned 3 networking events in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane for you to re- connect with peers, vendors and partners taking place in February 2021 called CRN Kickstarter.

We feel planning this for February offers the best chance of the channel being able to meet and get 2021 off to a great start.

CRN Pipeline will return as regular in-person events in 2021 bigger than ever with the following dates and venues locked in:

Melbourne – Thursday 6th May (Langham Hotel)

Brisbane – Thursday 13th May (Hilton Hotel)

Sydney – Thursday 27th May (Sofitel Darling Harbour)

Meaning CRN Pipeline Reconnected will still bring the content to readers that can’t make the regular conference next year. (We will re-launch Pipeline Reconnected in September 2021)

Stay tuned for updates to the lineup of speakers and if you have a great topic you would like to present, email us at editors@crn.com.au.