CRN poll reveals Channel's Christmas wishes

This is the last story CRN will publish in 2019 – and it reports on the last poll we ran this year.

That quiz asked “What does your business want for Christmas?” and offered five options.

  • Skilled people who'll take Elves' wages
  • A stocking full of good leads
  • Please, Santa, drop some cash down the chimney!
  • All status indicators green like misteltoe, none red like Rudolph's nose
  • A peaceful, relaxing time for the team and our clients, and all their families

Our team cracked open our special poll-crunching spreadsheet one last time and produced the following results graph.

As you can see, 48.8 percent of our 84 respondents want nothing more for Christmas than peace and relaxation. Only 16.7 percent grinched it by wanting skilled people on Elves’ wages.

CRN heartily endorses the majority response!

From the whole editorial team - Brendon, Mike, Nico and Simon –we wish all of our readers the very best for the season and a prosperous, healthy 2020.

CRN will resume publication on January 8th, 2020.

One more thing: our first poll for 2020 is already live! We’re asking “What’s your biggest business challenge for 2020?” You can provide your answer here.

