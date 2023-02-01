CRN to launch Kickstarter report in Sydney

On Tuesday February 28 CRN will be launching the inaugural Kickstarter report with an in-person breakfast event in Sydney, where partners will get a sneak peek at the editorial deep-dive ahead of its Thursday March 2 release.

The event will also feature an analysis of the 2022 CRN Fast50.

WHEN: Tuesday Feb 28 | TIME: 8am – 10:30am | WHERE: Sydney 

The report focuses on five key areas set to shape the channel in FY23-24. 

First, the report will delve into the rise of digital and its impact on digital product and service spending. With digital spending continuing to grow as a proportion of business technology sales, CRN explores the drivers behind this trend and the opportunities for partners. 

Second, the ongoing margin squeeze for Managed Service Providers in Australia. MSPs face increasing margin pressures, and Kickstarter will explore how they can turn this around in FY23-24. 

Third, the trends and opportunities in government IT and digital spending in FY23-24. We interrogate the forces that will impact government needs for IT and digital products and services and the related issues that partners should consider, such as tax incentives. 

Fourth, the business ramifications for security and privacy channel partners in a post-Medibank world. The effects of recent privacy breaches at Medibank and Optus continue to play out, and the report will explore the impact on the industry and the opportunities for partners in the security and privacy space. 

Finally, the Kickstarter report will examine the growth of edge data centres in Australia and the impact on IT partners. Edge data centres are a game-changer for some IT partners, enabling them to offer a wider range of applications and services to a broader range of customers; but what are the real trends in edge data centre adoption? 

The Kickstarter report is an essential tool for channel leaders and other industry experts to better understand the direction of the industry and plan for success in FY23-24. If you can't attend the event, be sure to register for access to the report on its release on March 2.

