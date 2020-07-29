CrowdStrike bolsters Aussie sales leadership

Endpoint security vendor CrowdStrike has bolstered its local leadership team with two new regional sales directors.

The company hired long-time Dell exec Jade Porter as regional sales director for its Southern Australia and New Zealand region, which covers Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory.

Paul Salmon was also promoted to regional sales director for Northern Australia, leading the sales teams in New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. Salmon has been with CrowdStrike since the company arrived in Australia in 2016.

The appointments are part of CrowdStrike’s expansion into Australia. Both will be responsible for driving CrowdStrike’s customer experience and will work alongside its channel partner team.

CrowdStrike ANZ managing director Brett Raphael said: “CrowdStrike continues to see high demand for cybersecurity technology in the Australian market. Cybersecurity solutions have quickly become top-of-mind conversations among Australian businesses at the same time as the Australian government has also actively encouraged organisations to bolster their defences.”

“There has never been more focus on the need to defend against today’s cyber threat landscape. Our appointments of Jade Porter and Paul Salmon will help CrowdStrike better serve its customers in protecting their businesses.”