CrowdStrike cheers top ANZ partners

CrowdStrike has released the winners of its Australia and New Zealand Partner of the Year Awards for 2020.

The company said that its awards recognise channel partners that meet or exceed assigned revenue targets and create successful customer relationships.

Solista won two awards, the ANZ Partner of the Year Award as well as the Best Enterprise Partner of the Year. According to CrowdStrike, the Sydney-headquartered services provider delivered the most net new revenue for CrowdStrike in 2020.

Loop Secure took home the Best Corporate Partner Award, InfoTrust the Best Small Medium Business (SMB) Partner Award, and CSO Group was named Best Rising Star for 2020.

For personal awards, Airloom general partner Malcolm Salameh was given the Best Partner Representative of the Year while InfoTrust senior security engineer John Aziz was named Best Partner Sales Executive.

CrowdStrike ANZ channel chief Luke Francis said, “We are delighted to honour the efforts of our valued partners across the region.

"Through the uncertainty of 2020, our partners have shown resilience and a sustained commitment to helping customers. Together, we have navigated the challenges posed by remote workforces, coordinated and malicious global cyber campaigns and an uptick in eCrime. We applaud our partners for the many critical business functions which they have successfully secured with CrowdStrike during a pandemic.”

Solista co-founder Noel Alnutt was inducted into the CrowdStrike Hall of Fame as a Friend of CrowdStrike.

"Partnering together with CrowdStrike has enabled us to deliver a best-in-class technology to our mutual customers, who have had to embrace new ways of working and delivering products and services," he said.

"These awards are a testament to the Solista team and our clients, who boldly adopt the future of technology and passionately embrace the latest innovations to transform business," he commented."

CrowdStrike's Francis added, “Following a year of rapid growth, these awards recognise the contribution of our partners and how integral each of them are to CrowdStrike’s continued success in the region.

"We look forward to accelerating mutual business success in the year ahead and supporting Australian enterprises with their security requirements.”