CrowdStrike names Geoff Swaine as APJ vice president

By on
CrowdStrike names Geoff Swaine as APJ vice president
Geoff Swaine (Crowdstrike)

Cybersecurity vendor Crowdstrike has appointed Geoff Swaine as vice president for the Asia Pacific and Japan, responsible for driving the growth of the security vendor's business in the region.

He replaces former vice president Andrew Littleproud who retired in November last year after almost 6 years at Crowdstrike.  

Swaine has been with Crowdstrike for over 5 years.

Prior to the promotion, he held the role of global vice president, cloud and technology ecosystems and program strategy, for 18 months.

Swaine also held positions as the APJ regional vice president of alliances and as the APJ alliances director, involved in Crowdstrike’s expansion in the channel reseller sector.

He has 20 years of experience in the technology industry.

Before Crowdstrike, he worked at Blue Coat Systems as managing director from 2015 to 2017.

Swaine also worked at Intel Security as general manager, ANZ South from 2012 to 2015, and at IBM as southern region sales manager, ration software from 2006 to 2012.

CrowdStrike said it has grown consistently in the APJ region, with customer numbers growing by 55 per cent in the year to end of July 2022.

The security vendor's headcount increased by 57 per cent year on year, to over 950 staff.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
crowdstrike geoff swaine security

Partner Content

Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
Flex-washing might attract new talent, but it won’t retain it
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
How Yealink powers the Future Workplace with Microsoft Teams collaboration devices
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

TP-Link taps Bluechip Infotech as distributor

TP-Link taps Bluechip Infotech as distributor
DTA hunts for new suppliers to join Telco Marketplace panel

DTA hunts for new suppliers to join Telco Marketplace panel
Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs

Microsoft to shed 10,000 jobs
Optus to provide connectivity to 5000-plus Jim's Group franchisees

Optus to provide connectivity to 5000-plus Jim's Group franchisees

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?