CrowdStrike to acquire security startup Reposify

CrowdStrike has purchased its second cybersecurity startup in less than a year as the company continues to build out its security offerings.

At its Fal.Con 2022 event, CrowdStrike announced its intent to acquire Reposify, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based provider of an external attack surface management (EASM) platform that Crowdstrike said can scan the Internet for “exposed assets of an organization to detect and eliminate risk from vulnerable and unknown assets before attackers can exploit them.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the publicly traded CrowdStrike said in a press release that it will pay predominantly cash for Reposify, with a portion delivered in the form of stock and options.

The transaction is expected to close in CrowdStrike’s third quarter, which ends 31 October.

Founded in 2017, Reposify announced last December that it had raised $8.5 million in seed money and employed 20 people going into 2022.

Last year, Gartner named Reposify to its 2021 emerging vendors list in the external attack surface management security category.

CrowdStrike’s move to buy Reposify comes nearly 11 months after it moved to acquire another startup, SecureCircle , in a transaction intended to extend the company’s Zero Trust endpoint security device and identity capabilities to include data.

Terms of that deal were also not disclosed.

As for the Reposify takeover, CrowdStrike made clear the startup’s technology will enhance its own threat-intelligence suite as well as its security and IT operations product suite.

“Fortifying security posture and reducing enterprise risk are top priorities for organizations,” George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer of CrowdStrike, said in a statement.

“Traditional risk models take an inside-out approach, which doesn’t always account for how a threat actor may view the external attack surface. Reposify’s technology delivers an outside-in perspective of an organization’s global external risk, providing deep visibility into what connected devices are vulnerable and most likely to be targeted.”

Kurtz added: “Combined with CrowdStrike’s industry-leading threat intelligence and ITSecOps offerings, this acquisition will provide customers an adversarial view of their external-facing risk and vulnerabilities.”

Yaron Tal, founder and chief technology officer of Reposify, said his company’s original vision was to bring a new perspective to cybersecurity intelligence.

“We built Reposify to enable organizations on a global scale to have visibility into the unprotected assets from the vantage point of attackers, and look forward to integrating our groundbreaking technology into the world-class CrowdStrike Falcon platform,” Tal said in a statement

This article originally appeared at crn.com