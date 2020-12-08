CSA, Perfekt, Lynx Technologies score HPE partner awards

Hewlett Packard Enterprise honoured its top Australian channel partners at its recent partner awards for 2020.

HPE hosted both its Partner Principal Event and the FY20 HPE Partner Appreciation and Awards Event virtually, recognising the hard work of notable HPE partners throughout 2020.

CSA took the top gong of HPE Platinum Partner of the Year, recognised as Australia’s top-performing partner for 2020.

“Being awarded HPE Platinum Partner of the Year is testament to CSA’s commitment to delivering customer outcomes,” CSA chief executive Brett Woods said upon receiving the award.

“Our team has a relentless focus on ensuring our customers are successful as we accelerate their journey to cloud and digital.”

HPE GreenLake Partner of the Year meanwhile went to IT infrastructure and security company Vectec.

Vectec director Michael Murphy said GreenLake enabled the company to be smarter and even more appealing to customers.

“This year has seen rapid growth for Vectec, with HPE being pivotal in this growth,” Murphy said.

“Underpinning this success has been the GreenLake offering, enabling Vectec to deliver smart and financially-appealing solutions to our enterprise customers. We look forward to continued success with our customers and HPE.”

Here’s the full list of winners for Australia: