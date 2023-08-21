Australia’s national science agency CSIRO has launched a free program to help enhance the research and development (R&D) initiatives of small to medium enterprises in the cyber security and digital technology sectors.

CSIRO’s Innovate to Grow: Cyber Security and Digital Technology program provides access to expert knowledge, resources and mentors to help businesses develop their innovation idea and turn it into an R&D opportunity.

Commencing on 12 October, the 10-week online learning program aims to help businesses refine their value proposition, assess R&D viability, build a business case and prepare a strong funding application.

On completing the program, participants can apply to work with CSIRO’s expert researchers and access dollar-matched R&D funding through the Kickstart program.

“SMEs are the lifeblood of Australia, and many have innovative business ideas and solutions that could help mitigate cyber security threats and deliver a positive impact to other Australian businesses and the economy,” said Dr Marthie Grobler, principal research scientist in human-centred cyber security at CSIRO’s Data61.

“These businesses tend to face a myriad of challenges in bringing their ideas to life, namely investment of money, time and resources."

“This is where a program like Innovate to Grow, which is free to access, is so valuable for Australian businesses.”

Innovate to Grow has previously provided assistance to cybersecurity businesses, with this year's program expanding to include those in the digital technology sector.

“The expansion of the cybersecurity program to include digital technology, means that more SMEs across the sector will have the opportunity to take advantage of this free program,” Ms Crompton said.

“The program is giving SMEs the opportunity to develop their ideas into a real-world R&D project, leading to potential commercial outputs, revenue and/or employment growth.”

Applications for the program close on 17 September.