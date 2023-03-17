CSIRO launches Responsible AI Network

The CSIRO has launched its new Responsible AI Network, established by the National AI Centre (NAIC), to support Australian companies in using and creating AI ethically, safely and optimally.

The new network aims to enable Australian businesses with best practice guidance, tools and learning modules and has a strong focus on law, standards, principles, governance, leadership and technology.

It was launched this week by the Minister for Industry and Science, the Hon Ed Husic MP and the NAIC and coordinated by the CSIRO.

The CSIRO calls the network a “world-first cross-ecosystem program” and “gateway for Australia’s industries to uplift its practice of responsible AI.”

The network is guided by expert knowledge partners including the Australian Industry Group, Australian Information Industry Association, CEDA, CSIRO’s Data61, Standards Australia, The Ethics Centre, The Gradient Institute, The Human Technology Institute, and the Tech Council of Australia.

NAIC director Stela Solar believes that Australia is making global head-way in AI by collaborating across the ecosystem to share best practice in the changing regulatory landscape.

“We have a sliding doors moment here to build a competitive advantage in responsible AI, and to take it to the world by equipping Australian businesses with the toolkit to build and deploy safe and ethical AI solutions," Solar said.

“We know from speaking to hundreds of organisations that data quality, privacy and security are among the top challenges that organisations face in adopting AI, and many have difficulty navigating international standards and procedures when producing or implementing AI systems,” Solar continued.

She said that Australian businesses have said that their understanding of ethics and governance regarding the AI implementation is lacking across organisations globally.

“The Responsible AI Network provides a unique offering: practical guidance and coaching from experts on law, standards, principles, governance, leadership and technology to ensure explainability, fairness and accountability are built into Australian AI systems,” Solar said.

“AI will only be as good as we lead it, and through the Responsible AI Network we will empower industry leaders with the expert guidance and content to navigate their organisations through the evolving AI landscape.”

“AI is one of those enabling capabilities that’s poised to transform industries, and we know the economic potential is there," Minister Husic said.

McKinsey reported that if Australian sectors seize the opportunities provided by AI, between $1 trillion - $4 trillion could be added to the economy over the next 15 years (2019).

“But seizing that business potential will take some work, building awareness and working across businesses, large and small, to make that a reality,” Minister Husic said.