CSO Group, Equate, CCL are Mimecast's top ANZ partners for 2022
From left: Mimecast's Nick Lennon, The Missing Link's Lakshmy Seshan, Mimecast's Craig McGregor

CSO Group, Equate and CCL are Mimecast’s top Australia and New Zealand partners in 2022, the email and collaboration security vendor announced late yesterday at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Sydney.

CSO Group earned the Australian Partner Award for consistently generating new business acquisitions, contributing the highest revenue and achieving the greatest number of certifications.​ The runners up were Equate and Sekuro.

The award-winning company has only been a Mimecast partner for a year, commented CSO Group CEO Michael Simkovic.

“It’s a reflection of not only the hard work and commitment from the CSO Team, but also the strength of the partnership that we’ve developed with the Mimecast Australia team in only a year of partnering together. Mimecast’s refreshing approach to partnering in the channel has enabled a fantastic first year of partnership together and I look forward to many more to come,” Simkovic said.

Equate was presented with the Mimecast ANZ Growth Partner Award, for achieving the most significant revenue growth year on year.​ Runner ups for this award were Over The Wire and Brennan IT.

CCL won the New Zealand Partner Award for consistently generating new business acquisition, contributing the highest revenue, and achieving the greatest number of certifications.​ The runner up was BTG.

Lakshmy Seshan from The Missing Link was announced as the Partner Champion Award, voted by the Mimecast team for leading with Mimecast, thoroughly understanding its value proposition and adding works in a true partnership to achieve mutual goals. Runners up were Magalie Smith from IPSEC and Adam Barker from SecureWare.

In the last two years, Mimecast has grown its APAC channel team by 20 percent in APAC.

The company’s Senior Director of APAC Channels, Craig McGregor, said the company focuses on “strong quality partner relations over quantity” and is “passionate about providing innovation to provide partners with a level of differentiation”.

