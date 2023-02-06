CSO Group names Matthew Fedele-Sirotich as new CTO

By on
CSO Group names Matthew Fedele-Sirotich as new CTO
Matthew Fedele-Sirotich, CSO Group

CRN Fast50 company and Perth-headquartered cybersecurity specialist firm CSO Group has named Matthew Fedele-Sirotich as its new chief technology officer (CTO).

He moves from  the New South Walees Department of Customer Service where he worked as cluster chief information security officer, for two years.

Fedele-Sirotich was selected for this role due to his considerable business and technical cyber experience and business outcome focus, and strong experience managing and developing teams.

He will take on both the internal and external technical delivery capability for the company.

“Matthews's ability to look beyond a single problem, to deliver operational results to multiple stakeholders concurrently, and his holistic and mature approach to solving current cyber security challenges is what anchors him as the right person for us here at CSO Group," CSO Group chief executive officer Michael Simkovic said.

Prior to his recent NSW Government position, Fedele-Sirotich also held various other government roles in the Department of Family and Community Services.

This includes working as the chief information security officer and director of ICT strategy and enterprise architecture, a role that he held from 2018 to 2019.

Fedele-Sirotich was alos manager of ICT governance, security and risk, between 2015 and 2019, and principal information security officer from 2014 to 2015.

He also worked at Businesslink in security roles from 2012 to 2014 and at Macquarie Group as senior manager ANZ service design and development from 2009 to 2012.

Commenting on his appointment, Fedele-Sirotich said, “Having been a customer of CSO Group, when the opportunity arose to be a part of the organisation I leapt at the opportunity.”

“The organisation’s premise is different to all the other cyber security system integrators and consultancies I have worked with."

"They are transfixed on the outcome of their client’s reputation, bottom line and privacy,” Fedele-Sirotich said.

CSO Group recently placed 9th in the CRN Fast50 2022 and earned Mimecast’s Australian Partner Award 2022 for generating new business acquisitions, contributing the highest revenue and achieving the greatest number of certifications.

The company also secured a $7 million contract with the New South Wales Department of Communities and Justice to provide security services in July 2021.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cso group cso group cto matthew fedelesirotich michael simkovic security

Partner Content

Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
Digital solutions fuel productivity, creativity in 'new age' of work
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Dialpad AI mines call centres for unprecedented insights
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
Boosting educational equity through flexible architecture
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data
How Wyldlynx is protecting clients from the dangers of hidden data

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive

Most Read Articles

New board of directors for Salesforce announced

New board of directors for Salesforce announced
Sydney MSP Nexon Asia Pacific to move Region to the cloud

Sydney MSP Nexon Asia Pacific to move Region to the cloud
Weekly Gov Wrap Up: 2023 IT tenders hit the ground running

Weekly Gov Wrap Up: 2023 IT tenders hit the ground running
ATO renews security and cloud deal with Macquarie Government

ATO renews security and cloud deal with Macquarie Government

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?