CSO Group names Matthew Fedele-Sirotich as new CTO

CRN Fast50 company and Perth-headquartered cybersecurity specialist firm CSO Group has named Matthew Fedele-Sirotich as its new chief technology officer (CTO).

He moves from the New South Walees Department of Customer Service where he worked as cluster chief information security officer, for two years.

Fedele-Sirotich was selected for this role due to his considerable business and technical cyber experience and business outcome focus, and strong experience managing and developing teams.

He will take on both the internal and external technical delivery capability for the company.

“Matthews's ability to look beyond a single problem, to deliver operational results to multiple stakeholders concurrently, and his holistic and mature approach to solving current cyber security challenges is what anchors him as the right person for us here at CSO Group," CSO Group chief executive officer Michael Simkovic said.

Prior to his recent NSW Government position, Fedele-Sirotich also held various other government roles in the Department of Family and Community Services.

This includes working as the chief information security officer and director of ICT strategy and enterprise architecture, a role that he held from 2018 to 2019.

Fedele-Sirotich was alos manager of ICT governance, security and risk, between 2015 and 2019, and principal information security officer from 2014 to 2015.

He also worked at Businesslink in security roles from 2012 to 2014 and at Macquarie Group as senior manager ANZ service design and development from 2009 to 2012.

Commenting on his appointment, Fedele-Sirotich said, “Having been a customer of CSO Group, when the opportunity arose to be a part of the organisation I leapt at the opportunity.”

“The organisation’s premise is different to all the other cyber security system integrators and consultancies I have worked with."

"They are transfixed on the outcome of their client’s reputation, bottom line and privacy,” Fedele-Sirotich said.

CSO Group recently placed 9th in the CRN Fast50 2022 and earned Mimecast’s Australian Partner Award 2022 for generating new business acquisitions, contributing the highest revenue and achieving the greatest number of certifications.

The company also secured a $7 million contract with the New South Wales Department of Communities and Justice to provide security services in July 2021.