CSO Group scores $7m NSW Govt contract

Perth’s CSO Group has secured a $7 million contract with the New South Wales Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) to provide security services.

The company will provide a fully managed security monitoring service, which comprises a security operations centre (SOC) and managed security information and event management (SIEM) to provide the Department real-time visibility, intelligence and remediation.

CSO will deliver the sovereign architecture via Macquarie Government’s ‘Protected Cloud’ and Government certified environment.

The contract is part of the DCJ’s Cyber Refresh Program and is an addition to CSO Group’s $16 million contract with DCJ awarded in late 2020.

“We are very proud of the work that our team has been providing our customers in addition to the partnership and trust we have developed with the NSW Department of Communities and Justice,” CSO Group chief executive Michael Simkovic said.

“As a dedicated cyber security system integrator, delivering integrated security outcomes to our customers is our primary goal - enhanced through orchestrating the right components of our strategic partners to meet the contextual need.”

Macquarie Government said the deal has ignited a new and exciting partnership with CSO Group, offering a shared vision to help organisations with cyber security solutions and provide critical detection and response capabilities through an enterprise-grade Australian sovereign solution.

CSO Group will also deploy its integrated security monitoring service on top of MacGov’s SOC-as-a-Service and SIEM-as-a-Service, wrapping its own managed cyber assurance service.

“Working with enterprise grade Australian cyber security companies that house the data in a protected Australian data centre is a highly valuable requirement,” NSW DCJ chief information security officer Matthew Fedele-Sirotich said.

“Furthermore, the services offered enable our internal teams to conduct the in-depth threat hunts to continuously validate the secure nature of our environment. All the while knowing our service partner is acting as our overwatch, ensuring we identify and respond to malicious behaviours and events.”