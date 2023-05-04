Cube Networks named first ANZ Juniper Elite Plus Partner

By on
Cube Networks named first ANZ Juniper Elite Plus Partner
Left to right: Brendan Smith, Charly McMenemy, James Wright, Frank Arena, Egerton Niranjan, Sandra Arena, Erez Grushka at Cube Networks.

Melbourne-based managed service provider Cube Networks has been accepted into the Juniper Networks Elite Plus Partner program, as the first ANZ partner.

The Juniper Elite Plus Partner status is the highest level of recognition in expertise and is awarded based on a series of criteria.

This includes certifications, technology deployments and opportunity growth.

This recognition enables Cube Networks access to exclusive benefits such as discounts, rewards and training that helps the company to “provide added value to its customers through its relationship with Juniper.”

“Our team has demonstrated outstanding expertise through certifications and successful implementation of solutions, and this recognition further strengthens our partnership with Juniper," Cube Networks chief executive Frank Arena said, 

As the only ANZ Juniper Elite Plus Partner, Cube Networks said it is “well-positioned to continue providing cutting-edge networking solutions to its customers, backed by Juniper's advanced technology and expertise in the industry.”

Juniper area partner director ANZ Darrin Latrou said the company values its longstanding partnership with Cube Networks.

“In recognition of the years of successful collaboration, Cube Networks has been awarded the Elite Plus status, the highest tier of our Juniper Partner Advantage Program,” Latrou said.

“We will be able to provide Cube Networks with enhanced support, ultimately resulting in a collaborative and experience-driven sales approach. We look forward to building on this relationship and providing our customers with the most innovative solutions," he added.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
cube networks juniper juniper networks services

Partner Content

Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
Securing, automating the edge are Australian MSPs’ key priorities this year
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
AusCERT focuses on preventative action, lifting the knowledge of communities
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
Why automation and ease of use are key to MSP success
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion
MSPs must adopt an 'as a Service' business model or face oblivion

Sponsored Whitepapers

ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response

Most Read Articles

Microsoft to stop bundling Teams with Office

Microsoft to stop bundling Teams with Office
CRN Channel Meets to discuss cyber insurance, GRC, resilience and data protection

CRN Channel Meets to discuss cyber insurance, GRC, resilience and data protection
The state of the MSP in 2023

The state of the MSP in 2023
Swoop reports strongest quarter since ASX listing

Swoop reports strongest quarter since ASX listing

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?