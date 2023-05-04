Cube Networks named first ANZ Juniper Elite Plus Partner

Melbourne-based managed service provider Cube Networks has been accepted into the Juniper Networks Elite Plus Partner program, as the first ANZ partner.

The Juniper Elite Plus Partner status is the highest level of recognition in expertise and is awarded based on a series of criteria.

This includes certifications, technology deployments and opportunity growth.

This recognition enables Cube Networks access to exclusive benefits such as discounts, rewards and training that helps the company to “provide added value to its customers through its relationship with Juniper.”

“Our team has demonstrated outstanding expertise through certifications and successful implementation of solutions, and this recognition further strengthens our partnership with Juniper," Cube Networks chief executive Frank Arena said,

As the only ANZ Juniper Elite Plus Partner, Cube Networks said it is “well-positioned to continue providing cutting-edge networking solutions to its customers, backed by Juniper's advanced technology and expertise in the industry.”

Juniper area partner director ANZ Darrin Latrou said the company values its longstanding partnership with Cube Networks.

“In recognition of the years of successful collaboration, Cube Networks has been awarded the Elite Plus status, the highest tier of our Juniper Partner Advantage Program,” Latrou said.

“We will be able to provide Cube Networks with enhanced support, ultimately resulting in a collaborative and experience-driven sales approach. We look forward to building on this relationship and providing our customers with the most innovative solutions," he added.