Cubic preps transport ticketing system for TAS govt

The Tasmanian government said it will soon take additional steps to plan for an integrated transport ticketing rollout and has selected Cubic Transportation Systems for the project.

Cubic is to deliver a system to allow passengers to use any general access public transport – any provider across the state - on a single system," minister for infrastructure and transport Michael Ferguson said.

“Tasmania is leveraging the capabilities of Queensland, and its ticketing provider Cubic Transportation Systems, to deliver a contemporary, integrated ticketing solution,” Ferguson said.

Queensland has a $371 million smart ticketing project, run in partnership with Cubic Transportation Systems.

Ferguson said the ticketing system would deliver "not only a seamless journey but modern payment methods, real-time information and data-driven network improvements."

The goverment previously stated plans to invest $31.5 million over a four-year period, via Metro Tasmania, to deliver a modern common ticketing solution across public transport with real-time information for commuters.

Ferguson said collaborating with Queensland would allow Tasmania to leverage the former's research and development investment and "learnings about Queensland's future intelligent transport systems and solutions."

“The next step is for Cubic, Queensland’s Transport and Main Roads department, and the [Tasmanian] department of state growth to finalise contracting arrangements, including the rollout plan and timeframes," Ferguson said.

“This is an exciting collaboration that will provide Tasmanians with one of the most advanced, flexible and secure public transport payment systems available anywhere in the world.

“We will work closely with the community and operators to prepare for the new ticketing system."

Ferguson added that "the plan is to have the system fully rolled out in the 2024-25 financial year.”