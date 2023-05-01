Cyber Audit Team partners with Avertro to enhance security offering for SMBs

Queensland-based security provider Cyber Audit Team (CAT) has partnered with security software vendor Avertro to enhance its virtual chief information security officer (vCISO) offering for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

CAT said this partnership can help support SMBs with that lack budget for a full-time CISO by employing Avertro’s CyberHQ platform.

The offering aims to provide intelligence and data-driven insights for organisations looking to invest in or make decisions on improving their cyber security posture and cyber resilience.

“As the cyber threat landscape is constantly evolving, many clients, particularly those in the mid-market, struggle to develop an effective cyber security strategy aligned to their risk profile, resulting in limited budgets being spent without achieving key outcomes,” CAT managing director Damian Seaton said.

“Incorporating Avertro's CyberHQ platform into our vCISO offering will deliver clients greater visibility around their cyber maturity in one platform whilst maintaining regulatory compliance and optimising their return on security investment.”

CAT also highlighted that this partnership addresses how many companies struggle to secure the necessary budget for cyber security initiatives due to high costs.

The company's vCISO aims to enable clients to visualise their cyber risk levels in real-time, and make more efficient and effective decisions.

“We are thrilled to have Cyber Audit Team join us as an Avertro partner, and we look forward to working together to help our shared customers along their cyber security journey,” Avertro chief executive Ian Yip commented.

“This collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to providing more businesses with the information and solutions they need to make informed decisions and better protect their business, digital assets, and reputation.”