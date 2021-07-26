Cyber Distribution inks Peakhour.io distie deal

Cyber Distribution has secured a deal with Australian website optimisation and security vendor Peakhour.io to distribute the company’s products in Asia Pacific.

Sydney-based Peakhour.io offers website optimisation, image optimisation, dynamic content caching, a content delivery network (CDN), SSL certificates, web application firewalls, rate limiting, bot management, DDoS protection and load balancing.

The Sydney-based company has technology partnerships with Vault Cloud and Australia Cloud, it also boasts customers in the retail, legal, health and government sectors.

Peakhour.io co-founder Daniel D’Alessandro said the partnership would enable the vendor to drive channel sales all across ANZ and into Asia which would deliver a “faster and more secure online experience for our clients across the region”.

Peakhour.io head of sales and marketing Robert Healey told CRN the company was looking for partners with established security practices and those looking to add website services to their portfolio.

”We're kind of flexible and the good news is that we can operate in any environment and we can work with any business model,” he said.

“The focus for this year’s distribution agreement and all the channel partners and most of the integration partners has been on cyber security.

“This distribution agreement is really there to give us an ANZ wide channel footprint with a focus on cyber security because that is front of mind for everyone these days.

Healey said the vendor was working with different types of partners including Supply Nation’s certified organisations, MSSPs and VARs.

“We ourselves are a small company, so we're still quite thin on the ground. What we have is a fantastic product that is long term, it's baked in, it's stable, and it does what it says on the tin, but it delivers brilliant results.

“What we don't have is a huge marketing budget and a very large nationwide sales team with direct relationships with Australia's top end customers.”

The agreement expands Cyber Distribution’s portfolio of security offerings which includes Living Security, TrapX, Smoothwall and Distill Networks.

Cyber Distribution chief executive Mark Winter said Peakhour.io provided technology critical to every organisation today and formed a valuable addition to the Queensland distie’s vendor portfolio.

“Their technology helps cement our ability to offer world-class cyber security solutions to all organisations across Australia,” he said.

The companies said in a joint statement that the partnership would benefit Australian customers and the domestic IT industry in multiple ways, including supporting the local tech industry.