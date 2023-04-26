Cyber security focus in Defence Strategic Review welcome: MacGov

Macquarie Government, part of Macquarie Telecom Group, has welcomed the Albanese Government’s Defence Strategic Review (DSR) believing it highlighted the importance of cyber security to Government and Defence capabilities.

The DSR aims to set the agenda for reform to Defence’s posture and structure, strategic policy, planning and resourcing, and Macquarie said it contributed a detailed submission to the review during public consultation.

The DSR places significant emphasis on cyber security as a key defensive and offensive capability for Defence.

Macquarie Government’s managing director Aidan Tudehope commented on the review, stating that “the new regional strategic environment articulated in the DSR underscores the need to include cyber security in the Defence reform agenda given its horizontal effect across all five military domains, notwithstanding to Australia’s critical infrastructure and systems of national significance.”

He believed cyber security was a key focus to deter offensive military action against Australia’s forces and protect Australia’s social and economic interests.

“The Prime Minister has rightly called out the ‘need to have greater control over our national sovereignty’,” Tudehope said.

“In this context it’s important to call out local industries that are directly supporting Defence, including cyber security, ICT and space."

"When these sectors are strong, Australia is less vulnerable to global supply chain challenges and less reliant on our allies and partners for enabling capabilities during conflict.”

Macquarie also agreed with the DSR’s recommendation for a biennial National Defence Strategy, due to the increasing number of cyber threats. Macquarie said its cyber engineers protect almost half of federal government agency personnel from cyberattacks.

Tudehope shared his support for the recommendation to reform Defence capability procurement and focus on delivering timely and relevant capability, moving away from ‘project management risk’ and towards ‘strategic risk management’.

He said the DSR presents an opportunity for Defence to uplift Australia’s sovereign industrial capability to provide national resilience through robust cyber security, data networks, and space capabilities with capacity to scale.

Tudehope also believed the DSR acknowledged several opportunities and benefits for Australian businesses.

“The DSR presents an opportunity for Australian primes to grow and thrive in partnership with our international partners, bolstering Australia’s security, creating jobs, and ensuring scientific and technological prowess that will improve knowledge, innovation and expertise for decades to come.”

An Accenture spokesperson also commented that, “As a long-term service provider to the Australian Defence Force, we respect the Review process and support its recommendations. "

""We look forward to continuing to provide value and outcomes that are aligned with the mission of the ADF as it builds the capability needed to make our nation more self-reliant and prepared for the future.”