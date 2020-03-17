CyberArk ANZ boss Matthew Brazier departs

Privileged account security vendor CyberArk has appointed Thomas Fikentscher as its new regional manager for Australia and New Zealand.

Fikentscher replaces Matthew Brazier, who left CyberArk in January to join Amazon Web Services Australia as senior manager for digital native business.

Based in Sydney, Fikentscher is responsible for driving customer and partner engagement while also expanding CyberArk’s cloud business in the region.

“I’m looking forward to leading CyberArk’s operations in Australia and New Zealand as the business continues to grow and transition into the cloud era,” Fikentscher said.

“When it comes to cybersecurity, there is a significant opportunity to bridge the gap between the backend and the boardroom. A big part of this is helping company leaders understand the importance of privileged account security to organisational risk management.”

Fikenster most recently worked at recruitment specialist JXT Global as chief revenue officer, a role he held from November 2018. He also worked at Oracle and Ingram Micro in a number of management roles after moving to Australia from Germany. In Germany, he worked at Sun Microsystems, General Electric and Oracle GmbH in Germany.